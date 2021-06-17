Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807,673 shares of company stock worth $2,084,767,674. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.20. 202,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

