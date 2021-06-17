Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 193,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,450. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

