Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 193,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,450. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.