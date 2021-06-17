Airbloc 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,722.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.70 million and $69,722.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

