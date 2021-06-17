Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is X Square Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NYSE NIO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,410,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

