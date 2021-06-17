Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS traded down $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $154.21. 9,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.