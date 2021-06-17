Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 500 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cigna by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,608. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.