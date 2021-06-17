Origin Asset Management LLP Has $2.34 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 362.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 126,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.