McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.