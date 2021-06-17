Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,891 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

