Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 32.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $265.30. 18,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

