Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 55,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.36. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

