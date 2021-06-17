Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Drops By 20.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $814.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77.
The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
