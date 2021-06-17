Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Drops By 20.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $814.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.