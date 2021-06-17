Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.09. Approximately 132,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 795,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $13,584,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.