JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36. JSR has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $33.23.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.