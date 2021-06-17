Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.7 days.

OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $$4.96 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

