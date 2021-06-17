FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.14.
About FUJIFILM
