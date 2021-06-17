FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

