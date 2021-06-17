Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) Critical Analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Blue Gem Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 6 0 2.67 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $24.94, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Blue Gem Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.97 -$122.00 million $0.17 124.47 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

