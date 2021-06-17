Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.23% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 631,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 335,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

