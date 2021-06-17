SparksPay (SPK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $26,648.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,104,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,003,868 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

