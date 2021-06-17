Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 30,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

