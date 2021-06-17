Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.43. 36,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.