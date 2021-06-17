Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.67. 21,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

