Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 2,461 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.52. 637,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a market capitalization of $461.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

