QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.44. 191,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

