Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

