Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires New Holdings in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. William Penn Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Jean Hannigan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,013.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,270 shares of company stock valued at $532,543.

NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 2,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,261. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

William Penn Bancorp Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

