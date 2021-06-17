Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $516,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000.

PHYS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,103. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

