SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,210 shares during the period. SilverCrest Metals makes up approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.11% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 655,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

