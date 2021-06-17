JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479,360 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 2.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in JD.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in JD.com by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 20,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154,681 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 102,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 750,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

