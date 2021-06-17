Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,196 shares of company stock valued at $20,250,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. 83,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

