Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 5,054 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 146,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.