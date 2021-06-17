Federated Hermes Inc. Has $555.46 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,512 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AbbVie worth $555,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,157,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,657,000 after buying an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 225,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 209,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.