Federated Hermes Inc. Has $555.46 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,512 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AbbVie worth $555,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,157,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,657,000 after buying an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 225,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 209,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

