Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Declines By 30.6%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 4,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

