China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CREG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.50% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.