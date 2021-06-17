First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 759,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 584,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 130.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Busey by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 4,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

