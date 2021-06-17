Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 16,583 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $404,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 102,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 351,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

