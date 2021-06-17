Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 1,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 314,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.