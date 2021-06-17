Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $619.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.94. The company has a market cap of $597.19 billion, a PE ratio of 616.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

