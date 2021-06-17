Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $107.47 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,466,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.22% of Marriott International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.33. 57,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,886. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.