Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,891,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,645,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

