Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 19,825 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,071,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 5.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,385,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,147,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.17. 59,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.