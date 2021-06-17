Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $385.72 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $385.72 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00905502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.48 or 0.99888929 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 384,770,688 coins and its circulating supply is 384,770,115 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

