Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.61 Million

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $767.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.53 million to $793.72 million. Stantec posted sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,616. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

