Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

