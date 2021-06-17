Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Tops $7.21 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $791,604.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.25 or 0.00763375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00083891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042243 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

