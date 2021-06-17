Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $114,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 790,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $105,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 11,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

NKE stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $129.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.