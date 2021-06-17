Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,399 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ARI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,260. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

