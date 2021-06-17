Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 3,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,204. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

