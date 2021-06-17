73,509 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jamf by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock worth $279,428,610.

JAMF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,675 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

