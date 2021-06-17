Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.75. 14,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,219. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

